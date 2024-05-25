Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lisburn man with 83 previous convictions has been given a five-month prison sentence for assaulting and obstructing police.

Richard Aaron Kenneth McGrath, 34, whose address was given as Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday May 23, 2024 charged with assaulting police, as well as a further charge of obstructing police.

The court heard that on November 12, 2023, police were tasked to an altercation in the Ballynahinch Road area of Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police spoke with parties at the scene and attended the defendant’s home address. The defendant refused to open the door to the police. However, the police gained entry to the property but the defendant barricaded the door.

Prison sentence for Lisburn man with 83 convictions who assaulted and obstructed a police officer. Pic credit: Google

The defendant was subsequently conveyed to the custody suite and in the car, it was said, that he lunged at one of the police officers and made a slight connection with his left cheek.

Defence told the court the defendant was “a bit of a sad case”, and that there was a history of alcohol abuse in the family.

He continued: “He is working full time and is trying to get his HGV licence. He is making progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Rosie Watters pointed out: “I first came across him in 2005. He has 83 convictions.”

Sentencing the defendant to five months in prison on each of the two charges, Ms Watters said: “I really don’t see that I have an alternative.”