Prison sentence for man who crashed his car into a lamppost on the grounds of a Lisburn primary school

A Belfast man has been sent to prison after pleading guilty to crashing a car into a lamppost in the grounds of a Lisburn primary school.

Michael McAllister, 22, whose address was given as Derryveagh Drive in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and failing to report an accident.

The court heard that on June 19, 2023 at 1.40pm the police received a report of a vehicle crashing into the grounds of St Colman’s Primary School at Queensway, Lambeg.

Police arrived at the scene and the car had been crashed into a lamppost in the school grounds, with significant damage caused to the vehicle.

There were a number of witnesses to the accident, and were said to be parents who were collecting their children from the school at the time.

A description was given of a male, who was wearing no shirt, as well as two other males, who had made off from the scene.

The vehicle was registered and insured by the defendant.

Footage of the incident showed the defendant getting out of the driver’s side of the vehicle.

He was subsequently arrested and a blood sample revealed a number of illegal substances in his system, including cocaine and MDMA.

The defendant was arrested and interviewed but made no comment to the questions put to him.

Defence told the court: “It would be an understatement to say the facts of this case were horrendous.”

He continued: “He has demonstrated a willingness to address his drug issues. There is a direct correlation between drug use and offending.

"He is under no illusion that this is a serious offence.

"His pre-sentence report indicates he is a person capable of change. He describes his previous experience of Maghaberry prison as a wake up call.

"He is under no illusions that the circumstances of this case are horrific and he is lucky no one was injured.”

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge Paul Copeland told the defendant: “Your driving and behaviour was appalling.

"I am satisfied the custody threshold has been met here. A court would be hard pressed not to impose a custodial sentence.”

Mr Copeland continued: “The public have an expectation that the law is enforced robustly in such circumstances and courts respond with appropriate sentences in order to recognise the gravity of this behaviour.

"You entered the school yard in a car driven at such speed when it did strike an obstacle it was rendered airborne and came to rest against a pillar where there were parents and children in the vicinity.

"Your behaviour on this occasion was aggravated by the use of drugs. You have a record of drugs, not only being convicted of possession of drugs but a record for their distribution and dealing in drugs.

"Your Counsel says you are capable of change and I am greatly encouraged by that but you can do that once you have settled your debt to society for this grossly anti-social behaviour, which could have ended up with tragic consequences."

Mr Copeland sentenced the defendant to five months in prison on each of the four charges, to run concurrently.