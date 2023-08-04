A man who spat into the mouth of a police officer has been given a four months jail term.

William Norman Wilmont (25), of Carnbore Road at Liscolman near Ballymoney, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

He was sentenced on a number or charges including assault on police and disorderly behaviour in relation to May 26 this year. A prosecutor said there was a report of a possible drink driver in the Grove Road area of Ballymena.

The defendant failed a preliminary breath test and refused to get into a police vehicle. He was aggressive and was shouting and swearing.

A cell van was required and on the way to custody he "continued making threats and swearing towards officers".

Whilst being taken from the cell van at a police station, the defendant spat at an officer and "the spittle landed directly on the constable's face and some of it in his mouth".

In custody the defendant refused to provide an evidential sample. A "small amount" of cannabis was found.

A defence barrister said Wilmont had gone drinking with friends and the incidents had been a "blur". The lawyer said the defendant has not had a "drop of alcohol" since and was "totally remorseful".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant's behaviour was "totally unacceptable". He said the "verbal abuse" directed at police from Wilmont was "not acceptable in any shape or form".

Reading from a police officer's statement, the judge added that after using "foul and abusive language towards him you proceeded to spit a full gob of spit from your mouth which landed directly on his face and some of it into his mouth. That is totally unacceptable and will be dealt with by the courts accordingly."