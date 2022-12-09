A man has received a six months jail sentence and been banned for life from keeping animals for what a judge said was "one of the worst cases I have encountered in relation to a dog owner not treating the dog properly".

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, to Francis Alexander Orr (60), of Carn Drive in Newtownabbey.

He was in court on a charge of causing a Collie called 'Harley' to 'suffer unnecessarily' at Mounthill Manor in Larne on March 8, 2021. He had previously been convicted after a court contest in August this year.

Advertisement

The court heard the defendant's ex-wife was also previously dealt with in connection with the case.

Ballymena courthouse.

Advertisement

A prosecutor said on March 5 last year a dog warden said a dog had been seen on the street with "multiple medical issues". Welfare officers went to Mounthill Manor on March 8 and saw the dog in the front garden. It had badly matted fur and an "open and bleeding growth".

The court heard that 18 months earlier a vet said the dog needed surgery to remove a "mass" but Orr had declined the operation and had been given a two week course of steroids for the dog.

Advertisement

He brought the dog back to the vet in June 2020 and it was "barely eating or drinking" and still had the "same mass" and a "large painful swelling".

The prosecutor said Orr was told the dog was "suffering" and euthanasia was advised.

The defendant said he wanted to take the dog home "to say goodbye to the children" and the vet agreed and gave him a couple of days worth of strong painkillers for the dog.

The dog was not taken back for euthanasia but in March last year animal welfare officers secured a warrant and were told the defendant had taken the dog to the vets and the dog was in "considerable pain" and "the mass" had tripled in size.

Advertisement

Orr was again told the dog had to be put down and he said he would have it euthanased "when he and his children were ready". Welfare officers again spoke to the defendant and eventually he did "surrender" the dog on March 11, 2021, and it was taken to a vet and put down because it was "suffering in quite an extreme fashion".

Orr told the court the dog had been with his family for 14 years. He said the dog had been fed well and been looked after "and the only thing that was in question was it's back end". He said the dog had been able to do a "four mile walk" each day and he had been told by a vet the dog would not survive an operation.

Advertisement

He added: "If he was dying I don't think he would be doing four mile walks". The defendant then told the court: "You's took my dog and you's killed it too early."

Judge Broderick said: "It appears from the timeline that this poor animal was in pain and suffering for a considerable period of time."

He said as early as September in 2019, the defendant was told the dog needed an operation but Orr had declined that and then in June 2020 he was told it should be put down.

Judge Broderick said the defendant had asked for a short period of time to let his children "say their goodbyes" but he had not returned.

Advertisement

The judge said: "The dog, I have no doubt, would have been in severe pain for another lengthy period of time until March 2021 when again the animal was taken to the vet.

"At this stage the animal's condition had deteriorated to such an extent that the council moved in" and the dog was euthanased.

Advertisement

Judge Broderick added: "This is one of the worst cases that I have encountered in relation to a dog owner not treating the dog properly.”

"Mr Orr had two distinct opportunities to make sure the dog received proper and humane treatment, September '19 and then again June 2020, and it wasn't until March '21 that the dog was eventually relieved of its pain and I regard that as a serious aggravating feature".