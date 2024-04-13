Prison warning for Lisburn woman who stole a speaker from B&M to pay for drugs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Naomi Denver, 30, whose address was given as Trinity Terrace in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates court charged with theft.

The court heard that on December 19, 2023 police attended the B&M store in Lisburn in connection with a theft the previous day on December 18, 2023.

At the store, the police viewed CCTV footage which showed a female putting a speaker, valued at £49, into her bag and leaving the shop without making any attempt to pay for the item.

Police attended the defendant’s home and it was stated that the speaker was found in the defendant’s wardrobe.

The court was told that the item was fit for resale.

A defence lawyer stated that the defendant’s previous convictions dated back over 18 months.

District Judge Rosie Watters, who ordered the defendant to serve 180 hours of community service, including a requirement to engage with community addiction services, said to the defendant: “This theft was to pay for drugs. Why would you do this to yourself?”

Ms Watters continued: “The report says she spends £70 a week on cannabis. You must never be sober. It is awful.

"A young woman like you should make more of herself. It seems to be such a waste.

"Every time you smoke cannabis or buy drugs you are committing another offence.

"You are here for theft but it is all related to drugs and your attitude.”

Ms Watters went on to sentence the defendant. She said: “I am going to impose a Community Service Order for 180 hours. If you breach that order I don’t know what else I can do. I will have to send you to Hydebank and I don’t want to do that.

"Smoking weed is not the answer. I know it is not easy to stop it but I would see it as a big achievement if you could stop it.