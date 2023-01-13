A prisoner who had been on the run from a jail in Northern Ireland for more than two decades after being allowed out for the Christmas holidays in the year 2000 is back behind bars.

Edward James John Hickey (48), with an address listed as Monasterboice Road in Dublin, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (January 12), accused of being 'unlawfully at large' from Magilligan Prison before the expiration of a prison sentence he received on February 3 in 2000.

He appeared at court via a video link from cells in Antrim town.

The court heard the defendant had been jailed for five years in 2000 on a charge of 'possession of firearms with intent' and had been given "Christmas leave".

Ballymena courthouse.

He failed to return and at the start of 2001 was declared to be unlawfully at large.

A defence lawyer confirmed Hickey had yet to finish the remainder of his prison sentence from over 20 years ago and believed the defendant still had "eight months left to serve".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was jailed on a charge of 'possession of firearms/ammunition with intent to endanger life'.

He said there was an incident on July 2, 1999, and Hickey appeared at Belfast Crown Court on February 3, 2000 "and he was given a period of imprisonment of five years."

The defence lawyer said Hickey may have benefited "from the Good Friday Agreement, given the date”.

