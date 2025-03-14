Probation for Limavady woman who was disorderly at McDonald's in Ballymena
Taylor Morrow (20), of Glenview Drive in Limavady, came to police attention around 7pm on December 5 last year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court was told the defendant was intoxicated and refused to leave the premises.
She was "shouting and swearing" in the restaurant which was busy with members of the public. The defendant had a previous record.
A defence lawyer said "alcohol and drugs" are a feature of the defendant's life and she had "no memory" of the incident.
The lawyer said the defendant had apologised for the incident.