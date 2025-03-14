Probation for Limavady woman who was disorderly at McDonald's in Ballymena

Published 14th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
A woman who was disorderly at the McDonald's Restaurant in Ballymena has been put on Probation for a year.

Taylor Morrow (20), of Glenview Drive in Limavady, came to police attention around 7pm on December 5 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told the defendant was intoxicated and refused to leave the premises.

McDonald's, North Road, Ballymena. Photo: Google

She was "shouting and swearing" in the restaurant which was busy with members of the public. The defendant had a previous record.

A defence lawyer said "alcohol and drugs" are a feature of the defendant's life and she had "no memory" of the incident.

The lawyer said the defendant had apologised for the incident.

