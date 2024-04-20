Probation for Lisburn man who sent threatening messages which were 'quite frightening'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aaron Johnston, 24, whose address was given as Lawnmount Crescent, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with improper use of public electronic communications.

The court heard that on February 26, 2023 the injured party alleged the defendant sent a threatening message on Facebook which caused him distress.

The injured party contacted the police and showed a screenshot of the message was was said to state: “I am putting your teeth to the back of your throat with a hammer. You are lucky your house is still standing.”

During police interview the defendant made no comment to the allegations.

Defence told the court: “The content of the message is unsavoury. There is an element of vigilantism to it.

"He took matters into his own hands. He accepts he shouldn’t have done it.”

During sentencing District Judge Rosie Watters commented about the message: “It might be quite frightening if you were the injured party.”

Ms Watters told the defendant: “I am going to put you on Probation. If you breach it in any way you will be brought back before the court and dealt with in a different way. Maybe you will get some benefit from it,” she added.