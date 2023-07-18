Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Probation for man who admitted 26 charges of theft from same shop

A 50-year-old County Antrim man who admitted stealing food items on 26 occasions from a Eurospar in the Crumlin area has been put on Probation for a year.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2023, 18:34 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 18:34 BST

Keith Kenneth Magill, of Ballymather Road, Nutts Corner, pleaded guilty to the theft of goods between March 27 and April 25 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant scanned some items at self-checkouts but failed to pay for other items. The total amount of items taken was £227.

A prosecutor said that when arrested and interviewed the defendant said his mother had passed away and another family member had "dementia" and his head was "all over the place".

Most Popular
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence barrister said it had been a "bizarre" spate of offending as the defendant had the means to pay. He said the defendant's judgement had been "clouded".

The lawyer said his client had been "effectively solely responsible for the care of his late mother and his father".

The barrister said the defendant's dad is in a care home and the shop was nearby. He said Magill had been unable to cope with the "pressure and mental stress".

The lawyer said the defendant's employment had been in a "state of flux because of "industrial action" and that had impacted upon his "routine".

The barrister continued: "This is a wake-up call to him."

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said he accepted dealing with dementia could be "very stressful" but added: "That said, I am still not sure why that would make someone want to go and steal petty items from a local supermarket."