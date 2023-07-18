A 50-year-old County Antrim man who admitted stealing food items on 26 occasions from a Eurospar in the Crumlin area has been put on Probation for a year.

Keith Kenneth Magill, of Ballymather Road, Nutts Corner, pleaded guilty to the theft of goods between March 27 and April 25 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant scanned some items at self-checkouts but failed to pay for other items. The total amount of items taken was £227.

A prosecutor said that when arrested and interviewed the defendant said his mother had passed away and another family member had "dementia" and his head was "all over the place".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence barrister said it had been a "bizarre" spate of offending as the defendant had the means to pay. He said the defendant's judgement had been "clouded".

The lawyer said his client had been "effectively solely responsible for the care of his late mother and his father".

The barrister said the defendant's dad is in a care home and the shop was nearby. He said Magill had been unable to cope with the "pressure and mental stress".

The lawyer said the defendant's employment had been in a "state of flux because of "industrial action" and that had impacted upon his "routine".

The barrister continued: "This is a wake-up call to him."