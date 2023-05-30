Register
Probation for man who had pepper spray for 'protection following racist assault'

A man found with a 'prohibited weapon' - a can of pepper spray - who claimed he bought it to "protect himself" after being the subject of a "racist assault," has been put on Probation for a year.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 21:51 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 21:52 BST

Karol Janas (37), of Rathmore Gardens in Antrim town, was detected with the spray in a bag on August 17 last year.

A defence lawyer previously told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant, bought the pepper spray at a market "not realising it was illegal to possess" and he had "forgotten about" the item when police found it.

The case had been adjourned to May 30 for a pre-sentence report and at that court the defence lawyer added: "He was the victim of a racially motivated assault on his way to work, some time before this.

"He then bought the item. The item would have been legal to buy in Poland but he didn't appreciate it was illegal here but he has accepted it".