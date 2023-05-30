A man found with a 'prohibited weapon' - a can of pepper spray - who claimed he bought it to "protect himself" after being the subject of a "racist assault," has been put on Probation for a year.

Karol Janas (37), of Rathmore Gardens in Antrim town, was detected with the spray in a bag on August 17 last year.

A defence lawyer previously told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant, bought the pepper spray at a market "not realising it was illegal to possess" and he had "forgotten about" the item when police found it.

The case had been adjourned to May 30 for a pre-sentence report and at that court the defence lawyer added: "He was the victim of a racially motivated assault on his way to work, some time before this.

Ballymena courthouse.