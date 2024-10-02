Probation for Newtownabbey man who pleaded guilty at Lisburn court to possession of crack cocaine
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Damien Kierney, 39, whose address was given as Harmin Crescent, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 26, charged with two counts of possession of a Class A drug, namely crack cocaine.
The court heard that on January 19, 2024 at 10am, police stopped a vehicle in Moira and due to information held by the police, the vehicle was searched.
Crystals wrapped in paper were found, as well as a pipe.
A small bag of crystals was also found on the floor of the cell the defendant had been held in and CCTV showed it falling from the defendant’s trousers.
It was stated that the defendant accepted it was crack cocaine.
Defence told the court: “He had a chaotic lifestyle for a period of time. He is on the waiting list for counselling in relation to drugs use and he has been prescribed medication for his anxiety.
"He has taken steps to address the drug factors in his offending and substance misuse. He is someone who may benefit from the structure that Probation provides. He has been trying to get things back on track.”
During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “Probation will help you in all sorts of areas. They should be able to keep you out of court and assist you in getting your life back on track, which is what you need.”
Ms Watters imposed a Probation Order for 18 months in relation to each of the offences.