A Newtownabbey man has been put on Probation for 18 months by a Lisburn judge who said it would help him to address his issues with drugs.

Damien Kierney, 39, whose address was given as Harmin Crescent, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 26, charged with two counts of possession of a Class A drug, namely crack cocaine.

The court heard that on January 19, 2024 at 10am, police stopped a vehicle in Moira and due to information held by the police, the vehicle was searched.

Crystals wrapped in paper were found, as well as a pipe.

Probation Order for Newtownabbey man who pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Pic credit: Google

A small bag of crystals was also found on the floor of the cell the defendant had been held in and CCTV showed it falling from the defendant’s trousers.

It was stated that the defendant accepted it was crack cocaine.

Defence told the court: “He had a chaotic lifestyle for a period of time. He is on the waiting list for counselling in relation to drugs use and he has been prescribed medication for his anxiety.

"He has taken steps to address the drug factors in his offending and substance misuse. He is someone who may benefit from the structure that Probation provides. He has been trying to get things back on track.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “Probation will help you in all sorts of areas. They should be able to keep you out of court and assist you in getting your life back on track, which is what you need.”

Ms Watters imposed a Probation Order for 18 months in relation to each of the offences.