Probation for Templepatrick man who took keys from golf bag and stole car from outside hotel
Stuart Patchett (30), with an address listed as Templeton Park in Templepatrick, was convicted of stealing a Volkswagen Passat at the Hilton Hotel near the village on May 26 last year.
He admitted driving while disqualified and being uninsured.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told hotel staff saw Patchett leaving in the Passat.
The court heard a short time earlier the defendant had been in the restaurant but was asked to leave after previously being "banned" from the hotel.
CCTV showed Patchett walking round a car park pressing keys to try to see which vehicle they belonged to.
The vehicle was subsequently found in the Ballycraigy area of Antrim town. The court was told the defendant has been to a rehab in County Donegal.
Sentencing was adjourned last year until now to allow him to continue with rehab and see if he could stay out of trouble.
Tuesday's (April 29) court heard the defendant had not re-offended.
A defence barrister said the stolen vehicle was recovered "with the assistance of the defendant".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had previously been considering jail but as there had been no new offences he put the defendant on Probation for two years.