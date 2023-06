Andrea Rock (54), of Ladysmith Terrace in Ballymena, committed the offence on March 17 this year.

She appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court where a defence barrister said the defendant had been drinking when she made the phone call.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "You have to understand a Court Order is there for a purpose and if you breach this again you could go to prison."