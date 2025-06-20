Probation order for woman who attempted to open a locked car in Lisburn

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
A woman has been given an 18-month probation order after pleading guilty to interfering with a car in the Lisburn area two years ago.

Katie Robinson, 18, whose address was given as Lindsay Way in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court for sentencing on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The court heard that on March 11, 2023 at 2.15am police received a report from a witness stating they saw someone attempting to open their car door in the Harryville Park area of Lisburn.

Three juveniles, including the defendant, who was 16 at the time of the incident, were then seen walking up Bridge Street in Lisburn. CCTV was viewed of the incident and police spoke with the owner of the vehicle.

Probation order for woman who stole and interfered with a car whilst she was a youth. Pic credit: Google

The defendant was subsequently arrested and during interview she made no comment.

The defendant was also charged with theft of a bottle of Piranha to the total value of £6.80 belonging to Tesco, Springhill, Bangor on April 8, 2023.

Defence told the court: “The offences were committed when she was a youth. She is intending to go to tech in September.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a probation order for 18 months.

During sentencing, Ms Watters said: “She had been keeping bad company and I think she understands that. She hasn’t had a great start.

“She needs to do something with her life and this is the time to do it. Eventually she needs to get a job and distance herself from these things.”

Ms Watters told the defendant: “Hopefully you won’t be back before the court again.”

