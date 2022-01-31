The bang appeared to come from the Taghnevan area but there were claims on social media that it was heard right across Lurgan it was so loud.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating after damage was caused to the window of a property in the Dingwell Park area of Lurgan last night (Sunday 30th January).
“At around 9.25pm. it was reported that a loud bang was heard in the area and the bathroom window smashed.
“Police attended and it is believed that the damage was caused by a firework.
“Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1863 of 30/01/22.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
