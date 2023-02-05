Production manager fined £300 for being in charge of car with excess alcohol

A factory production manager found slumped over the wheel of a car, has been given 10 penalty points.

Alistair Sloan (32), of Cookstown Road, Dungannon, was fined £300 with a £15 offender’s levy for being in charge of the vehicle with excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday (February 3) that on December 23 last, police received a report of a driver suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at Omagh Road, Ballygawley.

Prosecuting counsel said on arrival at approximately 11am police found the defendant slumped over the wheel of a parked car with his head hanging down and there was a strong smell of alcohol in the vehicle.

She said the defendant provided a specimen of alcohol which showed a reading of 77mgs in breath.

A defence solicitor said Sloan was at a work do the night before and was “sleeping it off.”