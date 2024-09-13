‘Professional’ HGV driver attempting U-turn at busy crossroads whilst on phone stopped by Road Policing Interceptors (Sprucefield)
Police have issued a fixed penalty notice to a ‘professional’ lorry driver who was attempting a U-turn at a busy crossroads junction.
The PSNI said the HGV was stopped on Thursday, September 13, by Road Policing Interceptors (Sprucefield), who said the driver was attempting the manoeuvre “whilst chatting away on his mobile phone”.
“The driver was issued with an endorsable fixed penalty notice carrying a penalty of £200 plus 6 penalty points,” police added.