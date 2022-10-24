Register
Properties damaged in suspicious Maghera fire

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a house sustained substantial damage in a fire in the Maghera area on Sunday.

By Stanley Campbell
4 minutes ago

It was the second fire at the property in Boyne Row, Upperlands, in less than 24 hours.

A PSNI spokespokesperson said: “Police received a report that a house was on fire at 12.30pm yesterday afternoon.

"Several Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue crews were in attendance as the upstairs front bedroom of the property was ablaze.

One house sustained substantial damage in weekend fire. Pic: PSNI

“There was substantial fire damage throughout it and the attached property also sustained fire damage to its roof and adjoining upstairs wall. Thankfully no persons were present in the property nor were injured as a result of this fire.

“Our investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances of the blaze and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or may have dashcam footage which can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 800 23/10/22.”

