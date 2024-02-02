Prosecutors seeking Football Banning Order for Coleraine man who assaulted police officer on day of derby match in Ballymena
Jason Kennedy (44), of Ardbeg Drive in Coleraine, admitted the offence which happened in Ballymena on December 26 last year, the day Ballymena United beat Coleraine FC 3-1 in an Irish League game.
The defendant was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday. A prosecutor said as the incident happened in connection with a football match her "intention would be to apply for a Football Banning Order".
The case was adjourned to March 21 for a pre-sentence report. Full details have yet to be outlined to the court.
Meanwhile, the same court Finlay Hedges (20), of Causeway Street in Portrush, has admitted being disorderly at what is referred to on the charge sheet as the 'Broughshane Street' area of Ballymena on October 21 last year.
The court heard he was in breach of a suspended sentence. A defence lawyer said Hedges was not present at court as he was on a "training course".
Full details of that case have yet to be opened to the court and that matter was adjourned to March 14 for a pre-sentence report.