‘£0.5million’ cannabis charge: case sent to Crown Court

Ricki Lee Darbyshire (38), of Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, is charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply; possessing a Class B drug and having a lock knife as an offensive weapon in Larne.
The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from prison where he had been on remand.
During a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the higher court - a prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and a defence solicitor had no contrary submissions.
The accused confirmed he understood the charges and when asked by a court clerk if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges he replied “no”.
The defendant was remanded in continuing custody to appear at Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on February 17.