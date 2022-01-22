‘£0.5million’ cannabis charge: case sent to Crown Court

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Ricki Lee Darbyshire (38), of Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, is charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply; possessing a Class B drug and having a lock knife as an offensive weapon in Larne.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from prison where he had been on remand.

During a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the higher court - a prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and a defence solicitor had no contrary submissions.

The accused confirmed he understood the charges and when asked by a court clerk if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges he replied “no”.