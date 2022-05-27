Loading...

£10,000 cash, ammunition and 'Garda' jacket seized in Mid Ulster search

A starting pistol, a quantity of ammunition and around £10,000 in cash were among items seized during a search of a property in Bellaghy today (Friday, May 27).

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 27th May 2022, 7:21 pm
Updated Friday, 27th May 2022, 7:23 pm

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch conducted the search in relation to an ongoing investigation into the importation of illegal drugs.

Other items seized were a high visibility jacket with 'Garda' printed on it, CS spray, business documents and devices.

Detective Inspector Craig said: “We continue to target those who seek to gain from the illegal drugs trade and from the misfortune of others.

Items seized in the search in Bellaghy. Picture: PSNI

"Any information we receive is acted upon and I would encourage anyone with information to report it to police to assist us in our efforts.

"Police can be contacted on 101 or alternatively information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"You can also submit a reports online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

