£1.8m of cocaine and cannabis seized after lorry stopped at Belfast Harbour

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit conducted an operation in the area in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, February 12).

A man aged 36 and a woman aged 31 have been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both remain in police custody at this time.

£1.8 million worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in the Belfast harbour area. Picture: PSNI

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of the multi-agency approach to target organised crime and our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities.

“Through Operation Dealbreaker, and the multi-agency efforts of the Organised Crime Task Force, we will continue to carry out operations, to break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland, and to dismantle the organised criminals who profit from this incredibly harmful activity.

“I appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

“To anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.

“There is also a range of services available if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on this website.