£2,500 of suspected cocaine seized in Antrim and Newtownabbey

By Helena McManus
Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:38 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 16:47 BST

The PSNI’s District Support Team officers, assisted by Newtownabbey Neighbourhood, conducted an operation in Antrim and Newtownabbey targeting drug supply and use on Thursday, March 6.

During the searches PSNI located and seized approximately £2,500 of suspected cocaine, deal bags, mobile phones and a cocaine press.

"One person was arrested and will be interviewed for the offences,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"We continue to target drug use and supply and encourage the public to keep providing us with the information that we need. We will target those within the community intent on causing harm while lining their pockets with the proceeds of illegal drugs.

"You can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers, contacting 101, reporting online through our website or direct to a PSNI officer.”

