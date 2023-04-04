The 41-year-old man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday).
The charges follow searches in Carnlough and Belfast on Monday in which approximately £300,000 of suspected cocaine and cannabis was recovered.
A 36-year-old woman arrested as part of the same operation has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.
As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.