Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
16 minutes ago Donald Trump formally arrested as he walks into New York courthouse
1 hour ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
2 hours ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
3 hours ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
3 hours ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?

£300k drugs haul: man (41) due in court on a number of charges

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged a man with offences including possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2023, 19:46 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 19:52 BST

The 41-year-old man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

The charges follow searches in Carnlough and Belfast on Monday in which approximately £300,000 of suspected cocaine and cannabis was recovered.

A 36-year-old woman arrested as part of the same operation has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.

Most Popular
Laganside court complexLaganside court complex
Laganside court complex
Read More
In Pictures: Larne arson attack

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.