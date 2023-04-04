Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged a man with offences including possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

The 41-year-old man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

The charges follow searches in Carnlough and Belfast on Monday in which approximately £300,000 of suspected cocaine and cannabis was recovered.

A 36-year-old woman arrested as part of the same operation has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.

Laganside court complex

