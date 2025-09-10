£37k benefit fraudsters given suspended sentences at Laganside Crown Court
Kelly Gallagher (48) of Glen Road Heights, Belfast, claimed Universal Credit totalling £36,983 whilst failing to declare assets in the form of property. She was given eight months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.
Terence Hannaway (59) of Colinmill, Dunmurry, also claimed Universal Credit totalling £36,983 whilst failing to declare assets in the form of property. He was given 12 months imprisonment suspended for two years.
The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.
The Department for Communities Financial Investigation Unit also obtained a confiscation order of £38,477.63 against Hannaway. This amount includes the £36,983 wrongly paid and is adjusted to reflect changes in the value of money over time.
Hannaway must satisfy the confiscation order within three months or serve a five-year custodial sentence.
Both are also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.