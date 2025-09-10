Two people were convicted at Laganside Crown Court on Wednesday (September 10) for jointly claiming benefits to which they were not entitled.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Gallagher (48) of Glen Road Heights, Belfast, claimed Universal Credit totalling £36,983 whilst failing to declare assets in the form of property. She was given eight months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

Terence Hannaway (59) of Colinmill, Dunmurry, also claimed Universal Credit totalling £36,983 whilst failing to declare assets in the form of property. He was given 12 months imprisonment suspended for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

The Department for Communities Financial Investigation Unit also obtained a confiscation order of £38,477.63 against Hannaway. This amount includes the £36,983 wrongly paid and is adjusted to reflect changes in the value of money over time.

Hannaway must satisfy the confiscation order within three months or serve a five-year custodial sentence.

Both are also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.