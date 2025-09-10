£37k benefit fraudsters given suspended sentences at Laganside Crown Court

Published 10th Sep 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 16:13 BST
Two people were convicted at Laganside Crown Court on Wednesday (September 10) for jointly claiming benefits to which they were not entitled.

Kelly Gallagher (48) of Glen Road Heights, Belfast, claimed Universal Credit totalling £36,983 whilst failing to declare assets in the form of property. She was given eight months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

Terence Hannaway (59) of Colinmill, Dunmurry, also claimed Universal Credit totalling £36,983 whilst failing to declare assets in the form of property. He was given 12 months imprisonment suspended for two years.

Laganside court complex. Image: Googleplaceholder image
The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

The Department for Communities Financial Investigation Unit also obtained a confiscation order of £38,477.63 against Hannaway. This amount includes the £36,983 wrongly paid and is adjusted to reflect changes in the value of money over time.

Hannaway must satisfy the confiscation order within three months or serve a five-year custodial sentence.

Both are also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.

