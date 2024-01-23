£60,000 worth of jewellery stolen from Ballyclare Main Street store
Cash and other items were also taken from the Main Street jewellery shop.
Appealing for information about the break-in, Detective Sergeant Marks said: “It was reported that sometime between midnight and 6am, entry was gained to the premises on Main Street via the front shutter. A quantity of jewellery, with an estimated value of £60,000, was taken, along with a sum of cash and other items.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist us. Were you in the area and saw anything? Do you have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage? The number to call is 101, quoting reference 502 23/01/24.”
Alternatively, police added, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.