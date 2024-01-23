Police are appealing for information about the Ballyclare Main Street burglary. Photo by Pacemaker

Cash and other items were also taken from the Main Street jewellery shop.

Appealing for information about the break-in, Detective Sergeant Marks said: “It was reported that sometime between midnight and 6am, entry was gained to the premises on Main Street via the front shutter. A quantity of jewellery, with an estimated value of £60,000, was taken, along with a sum of cash and other items.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist us. Were you in the area and saw anything? Do you have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage? The number to call is 101, quoting reference 502 23/01/24.”