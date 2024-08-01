£75,000 drugs seizure on M2 followed up by Newtownabbey search
A follow up searched was conducted at a property in the Newtownabbey area by detectives from the Organised Crime Unit.
The male, who was taken to Musgrave Police Station for interview by detectives in relation to drug possession and supply offences, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
Detective Inspector Kelly from Organised Crime Unit said: “A significant quantity of drugs destined for our streets were seized this evening. Drug supply only serves to line the pockets of criminals.
“Our officers are committed to detecting those involved in the supply of drugs and protecting our community from drug suppliers.
“If anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area I would urge them to call the non-emergency number 101.
“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.