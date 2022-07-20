‘£85,000’ Newtownabbey property seized in loyalist paramilitary-linked NCA probe

The Newtownabbey property valued at £85,000 and £28,000 held in a bank account were seized by officers working as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

It followed the granting in Belfast High Court on Monday of a Civil Recovery Order by consent under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NCA said the man is suspected of being engaged in fraud and money laundering offences. It will now work with partners to realise the value of the property and recover the funds held in the bank account under the terms of the Order.

Officers seized a property in the Newtownabbey area.

NCA operations manager Stephen Brown said: “This is another example of the NCA using its powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 to take action against those suspected of involvement in paramilitary related crime.

“The message to those involved in paramilitary crime is clear – we will use every tool available to us. Where we can identify assets that are the proceeds of crime, we will do all we can to pursue them.”

The NCA, PSNI and HM Revenue & Customs established the PCTF to tackle criminality linked to paramilitary activity as part of the Executive’s action plan on Tackling Paramilitary Activity, Criminality, and Organised Crime.