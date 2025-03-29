Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of pounds worth of stolen goods have been recovered after police in Co Armagh chased after a suspect on foot.

Officers from the PSNI Road Policing Unit at Mahon Road, Portadown assisted colleagues in Armagh on Friday in locating a suspect wanted in relation to high value retail thefts from local businesses.

The PSNI Air Support Unit located the vehicle and guided police officers on the ground into the suspect’s location.

"When the suspect spotted police, he decided to leg it,” a police spokesperson said.

"After a quick foot chase, the suspect was arrested and stolen goods - worth hundreds of pounds - were recovered from his vehicle. He had also committed a number of motoring offences.

"Many thanks to the members of the public who helped point us in the right direction.”