PSNI Air Support Unit helicopter helps in Co Armagh recovery of hundreds of pounds of stolen goods
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers from the PSNI Road Policing Unit at Mahon Road, Portadown assisted colleagues in Armagh on Friday in locating a suspect wanted in relation to high value retail thefts from local businesses.
The PSNI Air Support Unit located the vehicle and guided police officers on the ground into the suspect’s location.
"When the suspect spotted police, he decided to leg it,” a police spokesperson said.
"After a quick foot chase, the suspect was arrested and stolen goods - worth hundreds of pounds - were recovered from his vehicle. He had also committed a number of motoring offences.
"Many thanks to the members of the public who helped point us in the right direction.”