Other vehicles were also tampered with in the incident in Mourne Road at around 3.50am on Tuesday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Lurgan Police have received a report that on the 1st February 2022 at approximately 0350 hours there was a theft of money from a vehicle on the Mourne Road, Lurgan.

“There were also reports regarding persons tampering with vehicles in the Geddis Avenue area around the same time.

“If you witnessed anything, have any CCTV/ring doorbells that may have evidence then please contact 101 quoting the reference 866 of 1st Febuary 2022.”

