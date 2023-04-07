The Police Service of Northern Ireland, in partnership with Translink, have said that they are working together to keep everyone safe this Easter.

Causeway Coast and Glens Chief Inspector Sinead McIldowney explained: “The beautiful North Coast has so much to offer and is a very popular place for locals and visitors alike, particularly at Easter time. With tourists expected from far and wide, we want to make sure everyone gets here safely, offering reassurance to the public that our Local Policing Teams (LPT) and Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPT) will be on duty for everyone’s safety, particularly around busy train stations, hospitality establishments, beaches and coastal towns.

“With increased visitor numbers, there will inevitably be more traffic on the roads, so we are asking everyone to be patient and to respect other road users. Our officers will be on hand to direct traffic and provide assistance, working together with our partners to minimise disruption where possible.

Chief Inspector McIldowney continued: “I’d like to remind all road users planning to visit the North Coast over Easter that any form of anti-social driving or reckless behaviour in general, will not be tolerated – that includes excessive speeds in coastal areas, dangerous driving or any practice that puts the lives of other road users at risk. Remember it only takes a split second, for a tragedy to occur on our roads.

Advice for safe travel to the north coast this Easter

“As aforementioned, there will be a police presence across coastal areas to ensure drivers and passengers are not engaging in behaviour that would impact negatively on the local community. Don’t rush, don’t take risks, be patient, be courteous and arrive safely.

“Local police would also like to remind anyone planning on staying in the area, to enjoy what the bustling nightlife has to offer, to do so safely and respectfully, being mindful of residents. Please drink responsibly and look out for one another. Any reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated. Whether you are visiting for a few hours or planning to spend a few days, make sure you are in a position to get home safely. There are excellent public transport services and numerous taxi companies available in the town.

“Finally, I hope those visiting the North Coast enjoy their time here – it really is a special place for all to enjoy. Together we can have a fun and safe Easter!”

Supporting this message, Translink’s Head of Rail Customer Services Hilton Parr said: “For anyone considering a day out or short trip to the North Coast, we want to encourage you to use our services for a safe and comfortable journey.

PSNI issue advice for Easter travel safety

“Over Easter, we work closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Safe Transport Team, and will have additional staff and security resources in place at key locations, to ensure everyone has an enjoyable trip.

“We would also kindly remind passengers that alcohol should not be consumed in any station or on-board any of our services and ask everyone to respect our staff who are there to ensure you have an enjoyable experience.

