PSNI appeal after arson attack on Magherafelt home
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident on Friday night.
They say it is fortunate no one was in the home at the time.
Detective Sergeant Murphy said: “Police received a report at approximately 9.55pm on Friday, May 3 of a fire at a house in the Leckagh Drive area.
"Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.
"Significant damage was caused to the front living room area – primarily the window and a seating area below it. A number of items within the property also sustained smoke damage.
"Thankfully, no one was inside the house at the time of the fire – however what happened could have had serious consequences.
"We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life and our investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened, a motive, and who was involved.”
Detectives are urging anyone who may be able to assist with their investigation or has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1914 03/05/24.
"We are especially keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary in the Leckagh Drive area between 9.30pm and 9.45pm, to get in touch,” added Det Serg Murphy.