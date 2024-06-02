PSNI appeal after cyclist ‘forced off the road’ in Limavady

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 08:13 BST
Causeway Coast and Glens police have issued a witness appeal after a cyclist reported a van almost collided with him, forcing him off the road.

The incident is understood to have happened at the roundabout that joins the Broad Road, Windyhill Road and Ballykelly Road, Limavady on March 29 at 10.10am.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 and use reference number 773 - 29/03/24.