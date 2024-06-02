Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Causeway Coast and Glens police have issued a witness appeal after a cyclist reported a van almost collided with him, forcing him off the road.

The incident is understood to have happened at the roundabout that joins the Broad Road, Windyhill Road and Ballykelly Road, Limavady on March 29 at 10.10am.