The incident occurred in the Templepatrick area. (Pic: Google).

Police officers from Antrim PSNI Station are investigating a theft of farm equipment from the Templepatrick area.

It is understood the incident occurred sometime between 10pm on Wednesday, August 7 and 7am on Thursday, August 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI, quoting incident reference number 285 of August 8 2024.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org