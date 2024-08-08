PSNI appeal after farm equipment stolen in south Antrim
Police officers from Antrim PSNI Station are investigating a theft of farm equipment from the Templepatrick area.
It is understood the incident occurred sometime between 10pm on Wednesday, August 7 and 7am on Thursday, August 8.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI, quoting incident reference number 285 of August 8 2024.
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org