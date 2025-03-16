PSNI appeal after graffiti is sprayed in Craigavon
Police are urging anyone who has information about graffiti being sprayed in the Drumgor area of Craigavon during the past week to come forward.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, or people who may know something about the incident, to get in touch.
The graffiti was sprayed in the area between March 14 – 15.
Anyone with information that they believe may help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 478 of 15/03/25.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.