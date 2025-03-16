Police are urging anyone who has information about graffiti being sprayed in the Drumgor area of Craigavon during the past week to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for witnesses, or people who may know something about the incident, to get in touch.

The graffiti was sprayed in the area between March 14 – 15.

Anyone with information that they believe may help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 478 of 15/03/25.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.