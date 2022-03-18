PSNI appeal after Larne driver’s car windscreen cracked in suspected rock attack

The incident occurred on Tuesday of this week and officers would like to hear from anyone who can help with their enquiries.
In a statement issued today (Friday) PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “Police received a report from a member of the public regarding damage done to their car which they suspected was the result of a rock being thrown at their car.
“The driver was travelling down Ballyhampton Road at around 21:20 hours on 15/03/22 from the direction of the Larne MOT centre and had passed a wooded area when they stated something hit their car window screen causing a bad crack and scoring to the paintwork on the roof.
“If anyone has any information in relation to the incident please contact 101 and quote reference 1859 of 15/03/22.”