PSNI appeal after passer-by confronts man who exposed himself to teenage girls near a Lurgan children's park
A PSNI spokesperson told National World this morning: “Police received a report that a man, described as being around 5’10” tall, aged in his 40’s with short dark hair, had exposed himself in the vicinity of a group of teenage girls in the Charles Street area of Lurgan, at around 8pm, on Saturday 30th September.
"An altercation is believed to have taken place after a male passer-by confronted this man about his behaviour. Officers are working to identify both men and would ask anyone with any information to contact them in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 1861 30/09/23.”
Earlier the PSNI said: “Police are appealing for witnesses who may have observed an altercation that occurred in the play park on Charles Street, Lurgan at approximately 8pm on 30th September 2023.