PSNI appeal after pedestrian hit by car at Meadows Shopping Centre, Portadown
Police are investigating a report of a pedestrian in Portadown being hit by a car which was then driven off.
The hit-and-run incident took place at the Meadows Shopping Centre on Friday, February 2 between 4pm-4.30pm and involved a red vehicle.
A PSNI spokesperson said the collision is believed to have occurred near the disabled parking spaces close to the trolley bays at Tesco.
Anyone who saw what happened or may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial number 1066 of 06/02/24.