The PSNI has appealed for information after report that a teenage girl was sexually harassed by two men in Craigavon.

Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “We are appealing for information following a report that a teenage girl was sexually harassed by two men in the Drumgor Heights area of Craigavon at around 3.40pm on Monday 6th February.

"One of the men was described as being late 20s or early 30s, approximately 6 foot tall, white, short black hair and speaking with a southern Irish accent.

"If you have any information you can contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference 1992 of 06/02/23.