PSNI appeal after theft of Yellow Charity Bucket containing substantial sum of case stolen from property in Richhill Co Armagh
The PSNI is hunting whoever stole a Yellow Charity Bucket containing a substantial sum of money.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information in relation to a burglary in the area of Sleepy Valley, Richhill.
"A yellow charity bucket which contained a substantial sum of money was stolen from a property.
"Did you notice any suspicious people or vehicles in the area between 19th- 25th September 2023? Did you see anyone in the area carrying a Yellow Charity Bucket?”