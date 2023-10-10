The PSNI is hunting whoever stole a Yellow Charity Bucket containing a substantial sum of money.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information in relation to a burglary in the area of Sleepy Valley, Richhill.

"A yellow charity bucket which contained a substantial sum of money was stolen from a property.

"Did you notice any suspicious people or vehicles in the area between 19th- 25th September 2023? Did you see anyone in the area carrying a Yellow Charity Bucket?”