PSNI appeal after theft of Yellow Charity Bucket containing substantial sum of case stolen from property in Richhill Co Armagh

The PSNI is hunting whoever stole a Yellow Charity Bucket containing a substantial sum of money.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:25 BST
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information in relation to a burglary in the area of Sleepy Valley, Richhill.

"A yellow charity bucket which contained a substantial sum of money was stolen from a property.

"Did you notice any suspicious people or vehicles in the area between 19th- 25th September 2023? Did you see anyone in the area carrying a Yellow Charity Bucket?”

"If so, please contact Lurgan CID on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”