The silver Toyota Corolla Verso with the registration number NJZ 1402 was stolen from the Corcrain Drive area of Portadown between 3am and 9am on April 30.

Anyone who has any information that may help police with their enquiries is asked to contact them on 101 quoting the reference number 377 of 30/04/24.