PSNI appeal after Toyota Corolla Verso is stolen in Portadown
Police are investigating the theft of a car stolen in Portadown on Tuesday.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The silver Toyota Corolla Verso with the registration number NJZ 1402 was stolen from the Corcrain Drive area of Portadown between 3am and 9am on April 30.
Anyone who has any information that may help police with their enquiries is asked to contact them on 101 quoting the reference number 377 of 30/04/24.