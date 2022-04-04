Loading...

PSNI appeal after Union flag is removed in Cookstown

The removal of a Union flag put up in Cookstown town centre to mark the recent visit of Prince Charles and Lady Camilla, has been reported to the PSNI.

By Stanley Campbell
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:04 pm
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:06 pm

Local DUP Assembly candidate Keith Buchanan today condemned the incident which is believed to have taken place on Saturday night.

A video circulating on social media shows a male being lifted up by at least three other males to pull the flag down.

Mr Buchanan said he has spoken to the local PSNI Superintendent about the incident.

Union flag being removed at the Orrtor Street junction in Cookstown.

He said the owner of the flag has reported it to the police and the matter is being treated as theft because the flag was not handed into the station.

It is understood a name of a male allegedly involved has been passed to the police.

Police are appealing for information following the report of the theft of a flag in Cookstown.

A spokesperson said: "It was reported that a Union flag was taken down and removed from a lamp post at the junction of Oldtown Street and Orritor Road. This was reported to have happened at some stage on the evening of Saturday 2nd or the early hours of Sunday 3rd April.

Officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them at Cookstown station on 101, quoting reference number 728 03/04/22.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI website. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

