PSNI appeal after vehicle spotted going the wrong way on M2 offslip at Dunsilly near Antrim
Motorists who may have noticed a vehicle travelling on the wrong way on the southbound M2 onslip at Dunsilly near Antrim on Friday are asked to contact the police.
The incident happened about 7.25am.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Colleagues from Roads Policing in Steeple are requesting anyone with any information regarding this or dashcam footage of the incident, please contact via 101 and quote reference 766 of 17/02/24.”