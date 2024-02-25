PSNI appeal following assault in Portadown town centre
Police in Portadown are investigating a report of a young male being assaulted in the town centre on Saturday evening.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident within the pavilion of High Street Mall at approximately 5.20pm.
It is believed the male suspect was part of a larger group of youths.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting police reference number 1237 of 24/02/24.