A investigation has been launched after a property in Lurgan was burgled with the PSNI asking for the public’s help

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “We are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary in the Gilford Road area of Lurgan on Sunday 15th December at approximately 5:45pm.

"We are especially interested in any motorists with dash cameras who would have been on the Gilford Road in Lurgan between 5:40pm – 6:00pm.

"If you have any information, please contact 101 and quote serial CC2024121501244.”