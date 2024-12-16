PSNI appeal for dashcam footage after burglary in Lurgan

By Carmel Robinson
Published 16th Dec 2024, 12:33 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 12:36 BST

A investigation has been launched after a property in Lurgan was burgled with the PSNI asking for the public’s help

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “We are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary in the Gilford Road area of Lurgan on Sunday 15th December at approximately 5:45pm.

"We are especially interested in any motorists with dash cameras who would have been on the Gilford Road in Lurgan between 5:40pm – 6:00pm.

"If you have any information, please contact 101 and quote serial CC2024121501244.”

