There were major delays at Siverwood near the service station with the road closed for several hours.
It is understood no one was injured in the crash.
One man received a police caution at the scene.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision between two lorries on the Silverwood Road, Lurgan shortly before 9.15am on Monday, 31st January.
“The road was closed for a time and there were no serious injuries reported.
“One driver was cautioned at the scene.
“Anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 420 31/01/22.”
