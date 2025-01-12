PSNI appeal for information as nine vehicles destroyed in Co Antrim scrapyard arson attack
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for information following the incident in the Ballyutoag Road area of Antrim in the early hours of Sunday.
They said a report was received from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service shortly after 1.10am that nine vehicles at the scrapyard had been destroyed by the fire.
Officers attended the scene and were advised that ignition is believed to have been deliberate.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 95 12/01/25, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/