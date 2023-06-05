A breeze block was thrown at the front window of a house in Markethill at the weekend causing significant damage, the PSNI has said.

The PSNI in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area said on social media: “Police are investigating a report of criminal damage to a property within the vicinity of Gosford Gardens, Markethill.

"At approximately 2am on Saturday 3rd June 2023 a breeze block was thrown at the front window of a property causing significant damage,” said the spokesperson.

"If you have observed any suspicious activity or have footage relating to this incident please contact 101 and quote ref - 563 of 03/06/23.”