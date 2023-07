A man is being treated in hospital after a ‘serious’ assault in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

It is understood the man was seriously assaulted in the Shankill Street area on Tuesday evening.

There are no reports of anyone arrested.

Shankill Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh. The PSNI is appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted. Photo courtesy of Google.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred on Shankill Street, Lurgan at around 20:00 on Tuesday. One male had to attend hospital with serious injuries.

