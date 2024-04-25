PSNI appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after report of 'suspicious male'
Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon have issued an appeal for anyone who might have seen a male person acting suspiciously on Wednesday evening.
They said a report had been received of a suspicious male walking around the grounds of a property on the Portadown Road, Armagh at around 7pm on Wednesday, April 24.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you observed any suspicious males in the vicinity of Portadown Road on Wednesday night or have dashcam footage please contact police on 101 quoting serial 827 of 25/04/24.”